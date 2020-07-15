One player on every MLB team primed for regression in 2020

Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images

Means came out of nowhere to be Baltimore’s All-Star rep in his rookie season and finished second in the Rookie of the Year vote after going 12-11 with a 3.60 ERA in 155 innings. He could be the O’s ace again this year, but there are signs hitters figured him out during the second half. Means had a 4.85 ERA after the break, fanning only 6.5 hitters per innings.