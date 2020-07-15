Oladipo: ‘Strong possibility I might play’ in NBA resumption

Victor Oladipo was expected to sit out for the NBA resumed season in Orlando, but the Pacers guard revealed that it’s looking more like he could be suiting up and playing for his team.

“I feel like if my body keeps trending up, there’s a strong possibility that I might play,” Oladipo said. “I’m definitely trying to. I’m coming out here and working hard every day, trying to help my team.”

Even though he came to the bubble, Oladipo previously indicated that he would be there to support his team while he focused on recovering from a ruptured quadriceps tendon injury that kept him out for most of the season. However, it looks like he’s made more progress than he previously let on, as he now sounds like he is leaning toward playing.

“I’m definitely here trying to play and training myself in order to play,” Oladipo said. “Hopefully everything goes well and I feel better than I even feel now.”

The Pacers would certainly welcome Oladipo back, as getting some star power would be huge for a team that is mostly composed of solid but unspectacular players — especially if they expect to make a deeper run in the playoffs, where they will be facing star-studded teams like the Bucks and Celtics. Coach Nate McMillan said he was pleased by Oladipo’s progress.

“He’s been looking good. He’s been working extremely hard,” McMillan said. “He’s a guy that just puts in his work, his time. … He’s been working hard.