Odell Beckham nearly retired following ankle injury in 2017

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he almost considered walking away from football for good after breaking his ankle in 2017, saying his love for the game was being overshadowed by the business of the NFL.

“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,'” Beckham said on his YouTube channel in a conversation with Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Victor Cruz. “And when I seen that for the first time after breaking my ankle, like I thought about not playing no more, like this is not really it for me because they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit.”

So what kept Beckham from retiring? He gives credit to his young fans, saying that kids asking him “do the whip” was what “fueled” him to keep going. Beckham, 27, also revealed he did not like being in New York and struggled with his mental health during the early part of his career.

“I struggled to deal with that,” he said. “Depression, mental health issues, being in New York, not really liking it.”

Beckham has started a new chapter in his career with the Cleveland Browns, and while his first season with the team was a bit underwhelming in the stats department (74 receptions, 1.035 yards, four TDs), he is optimistic about his future in Cleveland.

In January, Beckham underwent surgery to repair his hip and groin and believes he is in prime position to bounce back and establish himself again as an elite NFL receiver.