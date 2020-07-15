NSW coast lashed with rapid winds, heavy rain and 7-metre waves

Dangerous swells are expected to continue along the NSW coast over the coming days after torrential rain, towering waves and wind gusts of more than 100km/h thrashed beaches today.

The hazardous surf conditions are expected to last through to the weekend and reach up towards Queensland’s Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Island, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Sydney’s coastline saw maximum wave heights of 11.6 metres this morning and waves were still reaching nine metres this afternoon.

Rough seas at Bronte Beach on July 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Sydney and large parts of coastal NSW, with damaging winds and surf expected across the state. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Brook Mitchell/Getty)

The Sydney Observatory recorded 15mm of rain this morning as the deluge swept across the coast due to a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea.

“That may not sound like a lot but in that short space of , that is a significant amount to fall,” meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Graham Brittain, told nine.com.au.

The highest rainfall was at Little Bay, which recorded 25mm of rain to 9am. Sydney Observatory recorded 23mm of rain so far.

Wind gusts of up to 102km/h were felt further north in Bilambil Point, while Sydney Harbour copped a lashing with wind speeds as high as 85km/h.

Cars drive through flooded roads on Sydney’s northern beaches this morning. (Photo: Nick Moir). (Nine)

The Sydney to Manly ferry services ended early due to fierce surf conditions out on the Harbour. ()

Those gusts eventually caused ferry services running between the CBD and Manly to close early.

In Randwick, 90km/h winds downed a tree, collapsing power lines and trapping a rental car.

Mr Brittain said the weather is unlikely to settle any soon, with the speeds to increase.

The BoM has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and surf for coastal areas from north of Port Macquarie down to Ulladulla.

A large tree was downed in Randwick in gale-force winds. ()

The tree sqaushed a rental car while also bringing down power lines. ()

Sydney SES volunteers are attending incidents across the city. (Photo: State Emergency Service) (Supplied)

It warns a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea was deepening and could generate winds exceeding 90kms/h in including the Illawarra, Sydney and Hunter regions, before easing tomorrow.

“Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas,” the alert said.

It said that south and south-east facing parts of the coast were most at risk from the heavy surf.

Adelaide woke to a rare covering of fog across the city. ()

The Bureau of Meteorology told the fog was due to sea mist being pushed back onto land.

()

Though the inundation is likely to ease, another cold front will hit on Thursday, possibly causing a new round of severe weather over the region.

The temperatures have also stayed low for Sydney, with the city colder than 18 degrees since last Tuesday. It is Sydney’s coldest spell in 5 years.

National forecast into July 15

In Sydney, showers are expected to ease late in the night but continue through to tomorrow morning, with winds to stay up around 40km/h.

Temperatures in the Harbour City should stay between 11C and 17C, and the BoM has warned surf conditions will stay hazardous.

Weather warnings remain in place for the NSW coastline from Batemans Bay to Kempsey for damaging winds and huge surf.

Meanwhile, Canberra should stay partly cloudy until tomorrow with chilly temperatures as low as 2C.

Heavy surf and rain at Dee Why pool on Sydney’s northern beaches this morning. (Photo: Nick Moir). (Nine)

Melbourne is likely to have mostly clear weather leading into tomorrow, with a maximum temperature of 15C despite some light winds and early fog.

A frost warning remains in place for the Mallee, Wimmera and North East regions ahead of temperatures that could drop into the negatives.

Brisbane will stay relatively warm during the day tomorrow with top temperatures in the low-20s.

Those conditions should stick around for the remainder of the week and through the weekend.

After Adelaide woke to a city blanketed in a rare fog that delayed planned flights, sunshine should return tomorrow for multiple days until the weekend brings some showers.

The BoM told the fog was due to sea mist being pushed back onto land.

Adelaide airport warmed to a maximum of 9.9 degrees, its coldest day in 22 years.

Darwin will continue to enjoy a stretch of sunny and warm weather ranging in temperatures between 19C and the low-30s.

A Severe Fire Danger weather warning remains in place for the NT capital city and the Adelaide River during the steamy conditions.

Perth’s weather will stay rainy this week, with a chance of showers each day until a storm on Thursday.

Temperatures are likely not to rise past 20C, while the Leeuwin and Albany Coasts have been warned of strong coastal winds that could lash the areas.

Hobart is expected to receive another cold snap as temperatures drop to about 3C by the weekend, with some patchy showers in between periods of cloud cover and light winds.