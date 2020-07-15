NRL news | Valentine Holmes injury update, Daly Cherry-Evans help for Origin teammate

Cowboys superstar Valentine Holmes has turned to an unlikely source in a desperate bid to save his season.

Holmes re-injured his ankle last weekend and is expected to be out for up to 10 weeks – effectively the rest of the Cowboys’ 2020 campaign – after surgery for syndesmosis.

But Holmes has called Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, who remarkably returned from a similar injury in only five weeks to play State of Origin last season.

The pair are part of the same stable – Pacific Sports Management – and have become firm friends through Queensland Origin camps.

Valentine Holmes sits on the Cowboys bench after injuring his ankle. (Getty)

“It’s nice that two NRL athletes from competing teams can call each other for advice,” PSM director Chris Orr told Wide World of Sports.

“Val knew that DCE had the same surgery last year and reached out to ask about the recovery process of the injury.

“Cherry told him the key was to get moving and get into physio ASAP … to get the ankle moving.

“Val took the advice on board and is desperate to play again before the season is out – hopefully the tips will do the trick.”