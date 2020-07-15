NRL news | Michael Maguire vs Anthony Seibold feud, Rabbitohs ‘knifing’ claims

Former Rabbitohs boss Shane Richardson has spoken out on the feud between Anthony Seibold and Michael Maguire, who believed that his former South Sydney assistant “knifed” him for the head coach job.

Maguire was dismissed by Souths in 2017, despite winning the club a drought-breaking premiership in 2014. Seibold was promoted, though he lasted just one season before defecting to the Broncos.

With Maguire and Seibold going head-to-head in Friday’s Wests Tigers vs Broncos match, Richardson elaborated on their fall-out to The Courier Mail.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire and Broncos coach Anthony Seibold. (Getty)

“Michael and Anthony didn’t part very well,” Richardson said.

“Maguire blamed Seibold (for his demise as Souths head coach) and felt he was stabbed in the back to get his job.

“There is a bit of animosity between the two of them … and that’s where it all came from.”

Yet Richardson insisted that Seibold, who cut his teeth alongside Maguire while they were Melbourne Storm assistants, had done no such thing.

The consensus around Maguire’s exit was that the hardline coach had worn thin on his players, yet he felt that Seibold had positioned himself to take over.

“I think Madge had it in his head that Seibs knifed him but no matter what I said, it made no difference,” Richardson told The Courier Mail.

“It wasn’t true that Seibold backstabbed Madge. I spoke to Seibs about the job two days after we let Madge go. That’s the truth.”

Seibold last year spoke out against claims that he’d backstabbed Maguire, saying that he was “offended” by the suggestion. He said that he had spoken to Maguire since his dismissal from Souths, even taking a call from him on the day of his first game as Rabbitohs head coach.

Seibold has built a short but powerful list of enemies in the NRL for such a young coach. He has also carried out a running battle with Wayne Bennett, the current Rabbitohs coach, who was unceremoniously dumped by Brisbane so that the Broncos could bring in the rookie mentor.

Seibold is trying to build on a win against the Bulldogs, Brisbane’s first since the NRL’s resumption, when his side faces Wests Tigers. The Broncos are running 14th, with a poor 3-6 record thanks to six consecutive losses before last weekend.

Maguire’s team (4-5) is coming off a loss to Bennett’s Rabbitohs, which left them in a precarious eighth spot on the ladder.