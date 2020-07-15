NRL news | Bulldogs coach, player signings, rebuild plan from Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler

It may take the Bulldogs five years of rebuilding before they’re even competing for the top eight again – if things go perfectly well.

That’s the devastating forecast offered by Immortal Andrew Johns for the once-proud Canterbury club, which he says is broken from top to bottom.

The Bulldogs are closing in on Trent Barrett as their new head coach after splitting with Dean Pay. The 1995 premiership hero fell on his sword after a two-and-a half-year tenure marked by poor results and what has been branded “incredible disrespect” from key figures within the club.

The Bulldogs will try for a fresh start but the pain isn’t over, Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“They’ve got a $3 million war chest but the problem is, whoever they buy they’re going to have to pay overs for,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“This will not be a short-term [fix], two or three years. Whoever goes into the Bulldogs as the coach needs to recruit the best assistants, the best junior coaches; so they need to educate all the way through. They need to educate right from the juniors, right through.

“This may take five years before they get back and start competing for that top eight. It is a massive job.”

Johns and fellow NRL legend Brad Fittler ran their eyes over Canterbury and gave their verdict on key calls for the club’s future, plus Pay’s unfortunate exit.

THE PLAYING ROSTER

It’s common knowledge that the Bulldogs, who last made the NRL finals in 2016 and the grand final in 2014, lack elite talent.

They are expected to re-sign chief playmaker Kieran Foran on a reduced deal and hope that the injury-riddled superstar stays fit, but Johns reckon the rest of the spine needs an urgent overhaul.

“I had a quick look at their squad – they need to buy a world-class dummy-half. There’s one in England called Daryl Clark, who plays for Warrington, really top-line player,” Johns said, with Clark also a Test No.9.

“They need a fullback, there’s two I’ve thought of. Albert Hopoate and the [Panthers’] young winger, [Charlie] Staines, he’s a fullback. Whether they invest in the youth…

“They need a five-eighth; [maybe departing Warriors half] Blake Green. And they need a strike centre, which obviously is [Canberra’s] Nick Cotric, [who] they’re chasing.

“Their forwards work really hard, I think their forward pack is really strong there, but they need to strengthen those [other] positions. Dummy-half, fullback, five-eighth and they need a strike centre.”

Foran and back-rower Adam Elliott headline the off-contract list.

“He’s a beauty,” Fittler said of Elliott.

“It would be nice to be able to keep [Kerrod] Holland, blokes like that, Sauaso Sue. They’re all blokes that put pressure on the team and if those blokes are your 17th, 18th and 19th best players, then you’re club’s going good.

“I’d like to see a bit more from their bench. Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Sauaso, I sort of see moments of brilliance and other parts, I just think I don’t see anything.”

Johns said of Faitala-Mariner: “He’s an edge forward, so you need a half to bring him on to the ball, get him in to space. He’d be a great player to play with, Faitala-Mariner, but they need to strengthen the spine.”

THE RETURNING BAD BOYS

Back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera and winger Jayden Okunbor just had the deregistration of their contracts, handed down over the schoolgirl sex scandal in Port Macquarie earlier this year, commuted to 14-game bans that will be back-dated to the start of the season.

As of now, they are again Bulldogs players. Harawira-Naera is reportedly angry with the club after it backed the deregistrations and may not wish to play for them again. He would have strong interest elsewhere, as a New Zealand Test forward.

Yet Fittler and Johns want to see them remain at Canterbury, lamenting the number of players sacked for off-field misbehaviour only to be signed by other clubs.

“I thought it was a pretty heavy penalty what the Bulldogs boys faced and the club as well,” Fittler said.

“I just wish them all the best, hopefully they get back and work hard for their teammates, simple as that. They should be playing for Canterbury. That’d be sad, wouldn’t it? For someone to come and sweat on them now.

“They didn’t break the law, [although] it didn’t look good. I’d be very disappointed to see them leave and I’m sure whichever coach is going there is looking at them two as part of the future plans of Canterbury.”

Johns said: “That’s what’s happened in the past, you see players who get let go because of indiscretions and who gets the benefit is other clubs, they buy them. I hope they stay at the Bulldogs.

“They didn’t break the law. We’ve had blokes go to the clink and they’re let back in the game.

“Morally, it was awful; especially [with me] being a parent, that sort of stuff going to a school. But they had to [pay] the fine and they’re been out of the game long enough, so let them come back. I’m happy with them coming back and they should be at the club where they were.”

THE NEW HEAD COACH

Fittler and Johns have both endorsed Barrett, their fellow former Test playmaker.

Barrett would be taking his second head coaching role, having overseen Manly for three seasons (2016-18). He led the Sea Eagles to finishes of 13th, sixth and 15th, with his split from the club acrimonious.

He has been a highly-rated assistant coach at Penrith, under Ivan Cleary, bringing spark to the Panthers’ attack. He seems far from a sure bet for Canterbury but the former Test playmaker certainly has his supporters, who feel he is not given enough credit for his work with emerging stars at Manly.

“He’s got the energy. I thought he did a good job at Manly,” Fittler said.

“They faded towards the end but they were under a lot of pressure with injuries. He brought on Addin Fonua-Blake and brought on those [types] of players. He took Api [Koroisau] when Penrith released him and then he went back to Penrith with ‘Baz’.

“You can see what he’s doing with Penrith at the moment. I like they way they attack out of their own end and even during the year, they’ve been able to adjust because early on in the year, they could score three or four tries and they weren’t getting much more out of that [attack].

“But last week they [scored] 50 [against Cronulla] and they’ve showed they’re adapting through the year. That’s a really good sign of coaching staff, to be able to change during the year [when] most of your work’s done in the pre-season.

“I applaud all the coaches at Penrith but he’s having a big impact on their attack and I think he’ll do it [at the Bulldogs].”

THE UNLUCKY FALL GUY

For a coach who delivered two 12th-placed finishes and a current last place this season, Dean Pay has had enormous sympathy amid his departure.

The quality of his coaching amid the current crisis is unclear. He had virtually no chance of succeeding due to the current state of the Bulldogs and was even overruled on signings, including a bottom-dollar play for ex-Canterbury hero Josh Reynolds.

“I felt so sorry for Deano,” Johns said.

“He inherited the mess that was left behind. Salary cap dramas, there’s been coups at the club for boards … This is a club that was based on the family club but at the moment, I just don’t know the direction they want to go in.”

Fittler added: “He’s just such a quality bloke, Dean Pay. Everyone knows it and for whatever reason, they just haven’t been able to win games.

“If you’re not winning games and you’re the coach, in today’s environment you’re gone. Simple as that. He understands.

“I believed he walked. That shows you the sort of character he does have, he didn’t just wait around for other people to work out his destiny, he just sort of said, ‘It ain’t working, I’m off’.

“I wish him all the best in the future. But tough gig, tough gig over there [at Canterbury]. I know there’s a bit of promise coming forward; they’ve got an opportunity to buy some players next year.”