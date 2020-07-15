Nicole Thea: Pregnant social media star dies with unborn son

Image copyright

Nicole Thea / YouTube

Social media star Nicole Thea has died along with her unborn son, her Instagram page has announced.

A statement from her mum said the 24-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, had named her child Reign with her partner Boga.

No cause of death was revealed in the post.

The dancer and influencer, who lived in London, had kept fans up-to-date on her pregnancy, regularly posting videos on her YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Several videos Nicole had filmed before her death will be published on her YouTube channel, the statement confirmed.

Shortly before the announcement was made, a scheduled behind-the-scenes vlog was posted on YouTube showing her having a milk bath during a maternity photo shoot.

Her partner Boga, part of the group Ghana Boyz, had recently posted a video of him dancing next to a pram – writing he couldn’t wait to take his son to the park and to a playground.

The couple announced the pregnancy in April, writing “God gave us the biggest blessing yet”.

Tributes from fans and other influencers were posted online.

Ms Banks posted a tribute, Love Island star Alexandra Cane wrote: “This is heart breaking,” while choreographer Sherrie Silver said she was “completely and utterly heartbroken”.

View this post on Instagram I literally cannot believe I am posting this, but this has broken my heart so deeply. Our beautiful baby girl Nicole Thea sadly passed yesterday morning with her baby boy, Baby Reign. What haunts me is how you can be here and then gone the next. I woke up yesterday to your blue hearts 💙💙💙💙 in my dm, to then hear this hours later.. it still hasn’t quite sunk in. I’m in bits. You had so much energy, you had so many beautiful plans, we had plans Nic, I was planning your gift, I was looking forward to seeing my nephew.. I just can’t. This is painful. Wow 💔💔💔💔 I’m in bits, the community are in bits. I cannot imagine how Boga and your family are handling such a huge loss.. my prayers are deeply with Boga. Please everyone, pray for Boga and the family, this is tragic. May God’s Holy Spirit comfort them all, may your sweet souls Rest In Eternal Peace Nicole. I will always love you A post shared by Chanel Ambrose (@chanelambrose) on Jul 12, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT Skip Instagram post by chanelambrose End of Instagram post by chanelambrose

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays – or listen back here.