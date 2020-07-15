Nick Cannon Dropped by ViacomCBS For Resurfaced Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon has reportedly been dropped by CBSViacom after allegedly anti-Semitic old tweets resurfaced online.

During the June 30 episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast, Cannon interviewed Professor Griff, who left Public Enemy in 1989 after he said in an interview with The Washington Times: “The Jews are wicked. And we can prove this.” Griff also said that Jews were responsible for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”

Griff doubled down on his past remarks, saying, “I’m hated now because I told the truth.”

Cannon replied, “You’re speaking facts. There’s no reason to be scared of anything when you’re speaking the truth.”

Cannon also later added that Black people could not be anti-Semitic because they are the original Semites.

“I find myself wanting to debate this idea and it gets real wishy and washy and unclear for me when we give so much power to the ‘theys,’ and ‘theys’ then turn into illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothchilds,” he said.

“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon continued. “That’s our birthright. So if that’s truly our birthright, there’s no hate involved.”