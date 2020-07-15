Nick Cannon Dropped by ViacomCBS For Resurfaced Anti-Semitic Comments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Nick Cannon has reportedly been dropped by CBSViacom after allegedly anti-Semitic old tweets resurfaced online.

During the June 30 episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast, Cannon interviewed Professor Griff, who left Public Enemy in 1989 after he said in an interview with The Washington Times: “The Jews are wicked. And we can prove this.” Griff also said that Jews were responsible for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”

