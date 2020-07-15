Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS for failing ‘to apologize’ for using anti-Semitism rhetoric

Nick Cannon has accused ViacomCBS of being on the ‘wrong side of history’ and is demanding full ownership of his Wild ‘N Out brand after he was fired for spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories on his podcast and accusing white people of being ‘evil’, ‘rapists’ and ‘true savages’.

The 39-year-old made the remarks during a June 30 episode of his talk show ‘Cannon’s Class’ in which he interviewed former Public Enemy member Professor Griff, real name Richard Griffin, who was kicked out of the rap group in 1989 for saying Jewish people ‘were responsible for the majority of the wickedness in the world’.

During a discussion on racial bias, Cannon – who hosts the MTV series ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox- said black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

He also delved deep into anti-Semitic tropes – ranting about history ‘going as deep as the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.’

The two discussed the controversial racial ideology of the Black Hebrew Israelites – claiming that ‘Semitic’ people had nothing to do with being white and that the term ‘antisemitic’ is only used to ‘divide’ people.

‘You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews,’ Cannon said.

ViacomCBS cut ties with Nick Cannon after the actor was accused of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories

Hate speech: In the June 30 episode, Cannon said Black people are the ‘true Hebrews’ and spoke about the Rothschild family

Former Public Enemy member Richard ‘Professor Griff’ Griffin was kicked out of the rap group after saying Jews were ‘wicked’ in an interview in 1989

During the hour-plus podcast, Cannon then moved onto a wider discussion on race saying white people of the past were ‘savages’ and ‘barbaric’ because they lacked the ‘compassion’ that comes with melanin or skin pigmentation.

‘And I’m going to say this carefully……’ – he said before claiming that people who do not have melanin are a ‘little less’.

‘They’re the ones that are actually closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages,’ he said.

He said that those without dark skin possess a ‘deficiency’ that has caused them to become fearful and become violent to survive. ‘They had to be savages’, said Cannon. Making sure that Griff knew he was referring to Jewish people, white people and Europeans.

In the wake of the backlash over the podcast, the media giant announced on Tuesday it was dropping Cannon for ‘promoting hateful speech.’

‘ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,’ the company said in a statement.

‘We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.’

Cannon responded to his firing in a lengthy statement on Facebook in which he said he did not condone hate speech, but refused to say he was sorry.

On Wednesday, he doubled down on his stance in a follow-up statement titled ‘Truth and Reconciliation’, in which he accused ViacomCBS of trying to put a ‘young negro in his place’ and demanded ownership of his ‘billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand’ that he said was ‘swindled away’ from him.

‘If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize, Cannon said. ‘But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!’

Cannon, who had been with the network for over two decades, said he was ‘deeply saddened’ that the company ‘misused’ an important, teachable moment to instead ‘make an example of an outspoken black man.’

‘I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community,’ he said.

Explanation: As he encouraged more ‘healthy dialogue’ from experts, clergy, or spokespersons, he reiterated his intentions are to show ‘that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences’

Cannon claimed ViacomCBS had banned advertisements that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in he wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice and accused them of being on ‘the wrong side of history.’

Amid the fallout, he said he contacted Viacom boss Shari Redstone, who is Jewish, to ‘ have a conversation of reconciliation and actually apologize if I said anything that pained or hurt her or her community.’

‘Dead Silence! So that’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place. They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with,’ he added.

The former America’s Got Talent host has had a relationship with Viacom since his Nickelodeon days in the 90s.

Cannon had addressed his firing in an initial statement on Facebook saying: ‘Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.’

He added: ‘The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles.’

Additionally, Cannon called himself an ‘advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly.’

‘In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all – including myself – must continue educating one another and embrace uncomfortable conversations – it’s the only way we ALL get better,’ the father-of-three continued.

Cannon was photographed holding up a fist along with Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square last month

As he encouraged more ‘healthy dialogue’ from experts, clergy, or spokespersons, he reiterated his intentions are to show ‘that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences.’

Cannon also clarified why his remarks and statement don’t contain the words ‘sorry’ and ‘apologize’ to Fast Company.

‘To me apologies are empty. Are you forcing me to say the words ‘I’m sorry’? Are you making me bow down, ’cause then again, that would be perpetuating that same rhetoric that we’re trying to get away from,’ Cannon said.

He furthered: ‘What we need is healing. What we need is discussion. Correct me. I don’t tell my children to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ I want them to understand where they need to be corrected. And then that’s how we grow.’