Nick Cannon Denies Accusations Of Anti-Semitism: I Want To Be Corrected!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Nick Cannon has responded to claims of anti-Semitism after CBSViacom dropped his Cannon’s Class podcast following his recent interview with Professor Griff.

Cannon posted a statement via Facebook:

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding,” he writes.

