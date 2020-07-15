Nick Cannon Denies Accusations Of Anti-Semitism: I Want To Be Corrected!!

Nick Cannon has responded to claims of anti-Semitism after CBSViacom dropped his Cannon’s Class podcast following his recent interview with Professor Griff.

Cannon posted a statement via Facebook:

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding,” he writes.

“The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles. When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation’s history, African Americans and The people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today.”

Speaking to Fast Company, he said that he wants to sit down and educated rather than just dismissed.

“My podcast is specifically an academic podcast to have tough and difficult conversations based off of text. And if we read something and something’s not accurate, let’s do away with it,” Cannon told the outlet. “I can’t wait to sit down with some people that can help educate me and help further this conversation. I want to be corrected.”

Here is the interview that got him in trouble.