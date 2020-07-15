Nick Cannon Demands Ownership of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ After Firing, Diddy Offers New Home at Revolt TV

WENN

The ‘Masked Singer’ host receives support from the Bad Boy mogul as he is seeking for ‘full ownership’ of his rap comedy series after he was fired by ViacomCBS.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has offered Nick Cannon a job at his network after the TV and radio personality was fired by bosses at ViacomCBS for racist remarks he made during a podcast chat.

The executives severed links with “The Masked Singer” host on Tuesday (14Jul20) after he called white people “savages” and “a little less” than darker-skinned people, during a chat with Public Enemy star Professor Griff on his show, “Cannon’s Class“.

He also suggested white-skinned people act “evil” and “rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive” due to the fact they are not as strong as their black brothers and sisters.

His comments led to a storm of backlash and ViacomCBS executives’ decision to fire him, which prompted Cannon to release a statement, which read, “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions (sic). I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding…”

“In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all – including myself – must continue educating one another and embrace uncomfortable conversations – it’s the only way we ALL get better.”

“Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family (sic)!”

Cannon, who admits he is “deeply saddened” by the decision to terminate his contract, now may have found a new home at Revolt TV – the company run by Diddy.

The rap mogul and entrepreneur took to Twitter as the news of Cannon’s drama hit the headlines on Wednesday morning and wrote, “@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Meanwhile, in his latest statement about his termination at ViacomCBS, Cannon claims, “The moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man.”

He goes on to reveal he will fight to take back “full ownership” of his “Wild ‘N Out” rap comedy series, because without his “leadership,” he’s convinced network bosses will “continue to misuse and destroy” the brand.