Nick Cannon Apologizes To Jewish Community Following Comments He Made On Podcast That Led To His Termination

Nick Cannon spoke to the Jewish community Wednesday night, issuing an apology for comments he made that many felt were anti-Semetic on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

His comments, which led to his termination from ViacomCBS, described black people as being the true “Hebrews.” Nick also described white people as “savages” during the course of his conversation with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

Although Nick issued a form of an apology in a lengthy statement in response to his termination, Nick specifically issued an apology to his Jewish “sisters and brothers” for the comments he made.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mo9uth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Nick began his apology, which was posted to his Instagram story.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

Nick continued, “While the Jewish experience enompasses more than 5,000 yearsand there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

Nick expressed his gratitude to the Rabbis and community leaders who reached out to help enlighten him.

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education–I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

