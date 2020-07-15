New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Publicly Offers Support To Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms & The City Of Atlanta In Response To COVID-19

Roommates, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has publicly offered his support to Atlanta and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the city continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. In a post on social media, Governor Cuomo specified what supplies he would be sending to Atlanta by the end of the week and noted the city’s generosity when New York was in the thick of its COVID-19 outbreak.

Andrew Cuomo announced the state of New York will deploy resources to teams in Atlanta, as well as share expertise on contact tracing and provide technical assistance to support Atlanta’s contact tracing program during a joint news conference earlier this week. He also outlined what supplies Atlanta can expect to receive by July 17th.

Those supplies include: 7,500 VTM test kits, 7,500 hospital gowns, 7,500 gloves, 7,500 N95 masks, 7,500 face shields, 2.5 pallets of Styrofoam Coolers and 1.5 gallons of hand sanitizer. The request was brought about by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the city continues to break records for COVID-19 cases.

In his official statement on helping Atlanta and Mayor Bottoms, Cuomo said:

“During New York’s greatest hour of need, other states sent volunteers, masks and equipment to help us flatten the curve and save lives. We are incredibly grateful to the 30,000 volunteers and donations that came to us during that hell. Now that we have flattened the curve and our numbers are strong, we are paying it forward to places like Atlanta, where Mayor Bottoms has been an aggressive and effective leader fighting this virus. We have people who have been through this and know how to fight COVID-19, and we stand ready to aid states and localities in whatever way we can. Today, on behalf of the family of New York, we will deploy test kits and PPE to Atlanta as they struggle with surging cases.”

You may recall that recently Mayor Bottoms and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp have been in a heated public war of words following her decision to shut Atlanta back down to Phase 1 of reopening.

