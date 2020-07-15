NBA players who were most helped and hurt by the season resumption

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Kemba Walker has played in four straight All-Star Games since 2015-16 and exactly zero playoff games in that stretch. That will change this year with him on the Celtics, currently in third place, where Walker will finally be able to show off his talent on a national stage. And it’s good that he got the rest. Walker missed six of Boston’s last 10 games before the season shut down and struggled with a bad knee when he did play. With four days off, he should be thriving and showing the clutch shooting that won him an NCAA title in college and won many games no one remembered in Charlotte.