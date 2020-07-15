NASCAR All-Star Race live updates, results, highlights from 2020 races at Bristol

The NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday evening will be a source of much on-track experimentation for the sport and a high-risk social distancing tightrope in the stands. There are expected to be 30,000 people on hand at Bristol Motor Speedway.
A qualifying competition, the All-Star Open, will determine the final spots of the 20-entrant field.
Below are the drivers already in the All-Star event.
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Winner of Open Stage 1
|18
|Winner of Open Stage 2
|19
|Winner of Open Stage 3
|20
|Fan Vote winner
Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from the 2020 NASCAR All-Star races at Bristol. Follow below for complete results.
NASCAR All-Star Race live updates, highlights from Bristol
NASCAR All-Star Open results
7:10 p.m.: Green flag.
7:03 p.m.: Engines fired for the Open, which is a qualifier for the main event.
Engines fired for the NASCAR All-Star Open
35 Laps – Winner Advances into the All Star Race
35 Laps – Winner Advances into the All Star Race
15 Laps – Winner Advances into the All Star Race
The top fan vote earner to have no already qualified will also make the main event.
6:58 p.m.: Another look at the crowd.
6:45 p.m.: Here’s an early look at the stands. Emphasis on early, though, as many more people are supposed to show up.
NASCAR All-Star Race start time
- Date: Wednesday, July 15
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET (Open) | 8:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Race)
- TV channel: FS1
The first green flag of the night Wednesday will wave shortly after 7 p.m. ET for The Open, a quick qualifying race for those not yet locked into the All-Star field. The Open will feature stage lengths of 35, 35 and 15 laps. The winners of those three stages will earn spots in the back of the All-Star race field.
The All-Star Race itself has a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET and features stage lengths of 55, 35, 35 and 15 laps. Both green-flag and yellow-flag laps will count in Stages 1-3, with only green-flag laps counting in the final stage.
FS1’s NASCAR All-Star Race coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET.
NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup at Bristol
Drivers earned All-Star Race eligibility in three ways:
— Win a Cup Series points-paying race in 2019 or 2020. Cup Series rookie Cole Custer became eligible with his upset win Sunday at Kentucky. Justin Haley, a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series, gained entry with his win at Daytona last July.
— Win a Cup Series championship. Truex, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson are the Cup champions in the All-Star Race field.
— Win a past All-Star Race. Ryan Newman got in this way.
The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:
NASCAR All-Star Open lineup at Bristol
The All-Star Open starting grid was determined similarly to how lineups for Cup Series races have been set since NASCAR’s return from its coronavirus pause. NASCAR is mostly using random draws while it proceeds without qualifying and practice sessions prior to races to limit time spent at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the protocol for how the All-Star Open field was set at Bristol:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from the top 12 teams in owner points.
- Positions 13-22: Random draw from the remaining teams.
The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|16
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|17
|Timmy Hill *
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|18
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
* Withdrawn from race.