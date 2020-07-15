‘Mythbusters’ Star Grant Imahara Had Two Emergency Surgeries Before He Died of Brain Aneurysm

Instagram

The former ‘Mythbusters’ host passed away after going under the knife twice as he collapsed while having dinner with his girlfriend at home in Los Angeles.

Grant Imahara reportedly underwent two emergency brain surgeries and was wholly unresponsive before passing away after suffering an aneurysm over the weekend (11-12Jul20).

The electrical engineer and roboticist, best known for presenting science show “Mythbusters“, died aged 49 on Monday, with insiders telling TMZ the star was hospitalised after complaining about severe headaches.

The pain peaked on Saturday and, whilst having dinner with his girlfriend in the evening at his home in Los Angeles, he began to experience dizziness, along with severe neck and back pain and numbness in his legs.

After he showed signs of being unresponsive, his partner called emergency services around 9 P.M. when he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. However, the procedure wasn’t a success and, on the following day, he went under the knife again, but came out unresponsive and in critical condition.

On Monday, the publication reported Imahara had an MRI to prepare for a third surgery, but doctors discovered the extent of the damage was too severe. Grant was wholly unresponsive, and the decision was made to take him off life support.

Imahara joined Mythbusters in 2005, on season three of the show, and stayed with the programme until 2014. He later reunited with some of his former co-hosts for Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project” in 2016.

Before making a name for himself on the small screen, Imahara worked as a visual effects artist and model maker at Lucasfilm’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) divisions, working on movies such as “Jurassic Park” and “A.I. Artificial Intelligence“.