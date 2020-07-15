Montreal’s FlightHub owes over $19 million to creditors including Google and Bell

Article content

Travel site FlightHub owes over $19 million to creditors including Google, Bell and several Canadian tech companies.

Quebec’s Superior Court has ordered the Montreal-based company to contact those creditors and provide them with a process to seek payment as part of an ongoing restructuring process.

“Our management team and external advisors have devised a robust plan to restructure our company over the next 3-6 months and we anticipate emerging from the process stronger than before,” reads a letter sent by FlightHub COO Christopher Cave to its creditors, adding the firm’s operations will remain unaffected and it will continue to bring in new sales.

In May, The Logicreported that FlightHub, which sells discount flights, hotel rooms and cruises, had been granted creditor protection and owed about $36 million to two numbered companies on which its executives are directors. The $19 million-plus in debt, which FlightHub owes to 115 groups, is separate. It includes almost $5.7 million owed to Google, about $856,000 to Montreal firm Voyages à La Carte and just under $228,000 to Bell.