Mom Murders Biracial Daughter; Tells Police ‘Her Black Daddy Did it’!!

A Tennessee mother is suspected of fatally shooting her five-year-old biracial daughter in the chest, then attempting to frame her African American babys father, MTO News has learned.

Robin Howington, 37, has been indicted by a grand jury of first-degree murder, child neglect, false reporting, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence from the September 14, 2019 death of her beautiful daughter, Destiny Oliver.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Destiny laying on the floor dead, with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police questioned Robin, who officers say tried to pass blame on four other individuals. One local report states that Robin first told authorities that Destiny’s “Black daddy did it.”

Upon investigation, police quickly became convinced that it wasn’t Destiny’s father, but her mother Robin that was responsible after surveillance footage from a neighbor actually showed Robin hiding the firearm among the shrubbery.

The mother allegedly admitted to police to hiding the weapon.

If convicted on all counts, she faces the death penalty.