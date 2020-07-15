Mom Murders Biracial Daughter; Tells Police ‘Her Black Daddy Did it’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A Tennessee mother is suspected of fatally shooting her five-year-old biracial daughter in the chest, then attempting to frame her African American babys father, MTO News has learned.

Robin Howington, 37, has been indicted by a grand jury of first-degree murder, child neglect, false reporting, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence from the September 14, 2019 death of her beautiful daughter, Destiny Oliver.

