Mogo Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Article content continued

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding Mogo’s expected performance in the second quarter of 2020 including revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow and its expectations regarding member growth, engagement and monetization. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo’s growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its financial performance for 2020 are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo’s control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo’s business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005520/en/

Contacts

For further information:

Craig Armitage

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(416) 347-8954

#distro