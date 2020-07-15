MMA Fighter Jahreau Shepherd Dead After Being Attacked at His 30th Birthday Party

Instagram

The British welterweight fighter was celebrating his birthday at a backyard BBQ in London with his friends and family when he was reportedly stabbed to death.

–

MMA fighter Jahreau Shepherd has died at 30 years old. The British pro fighter, known as “The Nightmare”, tragically passed away on Saturday, July 11 after being attacked at an event which was supposed to be a celebration of his life, his own birthday party.

According to reports, Jahreau was celebrating his 30th birthday with his family and friends at a backyard BBQ in South London when he was stabbed to death. He was found bleeding and suffered multiple stab wounds at 10 P.M. in the Kensington area.

When paramedics arrived, they tried to save him, with his mother begging, “please keep going, please save my baby.” However, they were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other details of the incident are not available, but Scotland Yard is treating Jahreau’s death as a murder. They described it as a “terrible attack” as the birthday event was also attended by children, meaning it wasn’t supposed to be a place where any violent altercations took place.

No arrests have been made and officials are asking for witnesses to come forward, though it appears that they have some leads. It’s additionally said that a 26-year-old checked into a local hospital with stab wounds following Jahreau’s death, but it’s currently unknown if the two cases are related.

On Monday, Jahreau’s friends and fans left bouquets and candles at the site where he was killed. A photo of him holding championship belts was placed at the makeshift memorial. His management company is devastated over the loss and has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

<br />

Meanwhile, his cousin Tanisha Shepherd remembered him as saying, “He lived and breathed fighting. He was so looking forward to the gym opening again after the lockdown and was lining up a fight. He had everything to live for. He helped keep the young people on the straight and narrow and was a role model.”

Jahreau competed for Bellator in 2018. He was 6-2 as a pro and earned a TKO victory over Marcin Zywica at a Bellator event in May 2018.