Mitel’s John Lindsley Named a Channel Partners ‘Top Gun 51’ Channel Leader

Article content

Editors and industry experts collaborated to identify executives at the forefront of channel partner advocacy

DALLAS — Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that John Lindsley, Vice President of Channels, has been recognized as a “Top Gun 51” by the editors of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. The editors teamed with industry analysts and executives from master agencies and distributors to identify premier leaders in the indirect IT and telecom channel.

In his role as Vice President of Channels, Lindsley drives Mitel’s channel sales and strategy for the Americas region, which encompasses a diverse organization of channel development professionals, value-added resellers, agents, distributors, direct market resellers and service providers. Together with his team, Lindsley works to build and deepen relationships with Mitel’s partners and enable them to grow and thrive, as they aim to solve customers’ business challenges and meet increasing demand for greater choice in the path to cloud.