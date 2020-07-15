Minka Kelly Pleads With Zoo Bosses to Free Stressed-Out Tiger

WENN

The former ‘Friday Night Lights’ actress has penned a letter to the Waccatee Zoo in South Carolina, urging them to transfer a balding tiger to a wildlife sanctuary.

–

Actress Minka Kelly is spearheading a new campaign to seek freedom for a balding tiger held captive in a South Carolina zoo.

The star has written to the owners of the Waccatee Zoo, urging them to find a new home for Lila, who shares her name with Minka’s “Friday Night Lights” character, after she was documented incessantly licking her bare skin and pacing back and forth inside her cramped cage.

“PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) already has a plan in place to transfer her to an accredited wildlife sanctuary that has the resources and expertise to provide the care that the organization believes her life depends on,” writes Kelly. “Lila clearly needs immediate help. Please, accept PETA’s offer and let her be transferred to an accredited sanctuary without further delay.”

Kelly joins visionary artist Shepard Fairey in calling for animals held at the Waccatee Zoo to be sent to reputable sanctuaries.