Mikel Arteta uncertain whether Arsenal will receive transfer market backing | Football News

Mikel Arteta has doubts about whether he’ll be given financial backing to take Arsenal to the next level

Mikel Arteta admits he has “big concerns” about whether he’ll be given transfer funds to improve his squad in order to compete with the top teams next season.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker errors gifted Arsenal a 2-1 victory as Liverpool’s hopes of breaking the Premier League points record were dashed.

The result took Arteta’s side to within three points of Wolves in sixth but the boss wasn’t getting carried away in the aftermath, revealing he’s unsure if he’ll be given the required financial backing in the summer to get Arsenal closer to the top teams in the Premier League.

When asked about whether he’s worried about Arsenal’s lack of transfer funds, he told : “It’s a big concern.

“You can see how [Liverpool] build their squad and there is no magic, you need to improve the squad with quality, quality players. And we need a bigger squad to compete in this competition. That is the challenge.

“It’s a massive job. You only have to look at the difference between the two teams – it’s enormous. The gap in many areas we can’t improve it in two months but the gap between the accountability, the energy, the commitment and the fight between the two teams is now equal.

“Before it wasn’t like this. I’m very proud of that. The rest will take some time but at least we’ve got that now and my message to the players is with that we can create something.”

Asked if Arsenal could secure a top-four finish without spending in the summer transfer window, pundit Graeme Souness told : “I don’t think Arsenal will be getting into the top four next season.

“Manchester United are on the right road, Liverpool and Manchester City are going nowhere, Chelsea have and are going to spend big this summer.

“Arteta doesn’t know how much money is going to be available this summer, but the noises coming out of the club are not encouraging if he wants £100 or £200m to spend.”