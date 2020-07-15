Microsoft Launcher’s biggest overhaul yet is here

Microsoft has been cooking up a new version of Microsoft Launcher in preview for several months, and now it’s finally available for everyone to check out. Version 6.0 of the app is now officially rolling out to everyone, and it comes with a refreshed design, new features, and more.

“This launcher is built on a new codebase allowing us to bring multiple new features to you – such as Personalized News, Landscape mode, Customizable App Icons, Bing-Supported Wallpaper, Dark Theme, and numerous performance improvements like speed to load, low memory utilization, battery optimization and fluent animations,” Microsoft said in its blog post announcing the new update. Here’s a full look at the main features of Microsoft Launcher 6.0: