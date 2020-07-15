Michael Johnson killed in accident in Goldfields region, Western Australia

A young father killed in a mining tragedy in Western Australia’s Goldfields region has been remembered as an optimist who always had a smile on his face.

Michael Johnson died on Monday after the underground loader he was driving veered off a slop, flipped over and crushed him.

The accident occurred at the Carosue Dam gold mine about 120km north-east of Kalgoorlie.

Mine-worker Michael Johnson died in a workplace accident. ()

Mr Johnson is survived by his wife and two children – the youngest just three months old.

His death occurred just days after another accident on the site.

A crowdfunding campaign set up to support his family raised $45,000 in just hours.

“You always had a smile on your face and never had a negative thing to say,” one friend posted on social media.

The young father was killed when his vehicle flipped. ()

In a statement, mine owner Saracen Mineral Holdings said it expressed its “deepest sympathy” to Johnson’s family, friends and colleagues.

The company is conducting workplace inspections.