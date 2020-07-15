Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot In The Foot

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday night’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Megan wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, posted her version of what happened in a new Instagram post after TMZ initially reported that she had suffered a cut on her foot.

Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot in the foot on Sunday, the same night she was with fellow rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested by Los Angeles police for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

In her post, the “Savage” rapper did not identify who fired the gun that injured her, but said police officers “drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove bullets.” An LAPD spokesperson, however, told News “we have no confirmation of that whatsoever.”

A TMZ video shows the two rappers being pulled over by LA police, and Megan exiting an SUV with her hands up. The footage then cuts to the rappers handcuffed on a sidewalk. “Are you okay?” Megan says to Peterson in the video.

The LAPD did confirm that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested, but did not immediately provide additional information. He was reportedly charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle when officers stopped him at 4 a.m. on Sunday and was released in lieu of $35,000 bond.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to News’ request for comment.

Earlier that day, the two rappers were seen at a pool party in the Hollywood Hills.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” Megan wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”