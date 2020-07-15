Megan Thee Stallion Releases A Statement To Clarify What Happened During Recent Incident & Reveals That She Was Shot

The past few days have been jammed packed with plenty of questions after it was revealed on Monday that Tory Lanez was arrested after a concealed gun was found in the car that he was riding in. It was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion was also present during the incident, and she was listed as a victim and taken to the hospital to be treated for her foot wounds.

On Wednesday, footage of the scene during the incident was released, and shortly after, Megan Thee Stallion released a statement to clarify what happened and bring an end to any of the rumors.

She took to Instagram and said, “The narratives that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

She continued to state that she was not arrested and that the police drove her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important to me to clarify the details about the traumatic night, said Megan.

As we previously reported, TMZ says that aw enforcement sources told the them that 4 shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the home the incident took place.

Witnesses reportedly claimed there was arguing in an SUV before shots were allegedly fired in the air and the vehicle took off.

We are glad to hear that Megan is doing good following the incident and we wish her a speedy recovery.

