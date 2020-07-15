Megan Thee Stallion ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ as She’s Recovering From Gunshot Wounds

Legendary Max

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker reveals she was shot in the foot by someone who had the intention to ‘physically harm’ her during a party with Tory Lanez.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is “grateful to be alive” after she was shot in the foot during a “traumatic” incident over the weekend.

The “Savage” hitmaker was revealed to have been a passenger in the car fellow MC Tory Lanez had been driving in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning (12Jul20), when he was pulled over and taken into custody on gun charges.

The two stars and an unidentified woman had just left a Hollywood Hills party, where shots had been fired, and arresting officers listed Megan as a “victim” after finding her with what was reported to be a cut to her foot.

On Wednesday (15Jul20), Megan finally broke her silence to “set the record straight.”

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she explained in a statement posted on Instagram.

The hip-hop beauty doesn’t name the shooter or detail the encounter leading up to the violent clash, but insists she did nothing wrong.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she continued.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

“I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

In the accompanying caption, Megan added, “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Lanez was booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities have yet to disclose any links between his firearm and the shooting at the party.