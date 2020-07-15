Masika Kalysha Shows Her Support For Nick Cannon & Details Her Own Personal Issues With Viacom

Recently Viacom announced that after many years they have decided to end their relationship with Nick Cannon following his recent comments about white people.

However, many celebrities have been speaking out and showing their support for Nick and sending words of encouragement following Viacom’s announcement. One person to speak out was reality star Masika Kalysha, who is a former cast member of the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

She took to social media and said, “Damn Nick Cannon now u see what I was talking about. Y’all know ViacomCBS blackballed me from wild n out, Hollywood Squares & listings & every show they could because I refused to film degrading dumb ass fake sh*t made to tarnish my image & integrity. All they do is objectify Black people.”

In a series of tweets, she began to talk about different events that occurred and accused Viacom of their unfair treatment towards her. She continued, “They thought I was one of the desperate for money. Cast members who have no other sources of income (that’s how they control them… shhhh) but I wasn’t. I told them to go f*ck themselves & take they check & miss me wit that sh*t. They told me “I could quit but I would sit” aka they weren’t letting me out my contract so I wouldn’t be able to go to any other shows 4 whatever was left of my 8 year till period.”

She continued to talk about her experience in detail and then recommended some books for her followers to read so they could understand Nick Cannon’s point.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94