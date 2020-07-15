Married at First Sight’s Keith and Kristine Share Heartfelt Relationship Update

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar remember their wedding day like it was yesterday.

Sure, the ceremony was being filmed for Lifetime’s hit reality show Married at First Sight. And yes, the nuptials were the first time both parties would meet their spouses for the very first time. But the celebration also served as a brand-new chapter for two complete strangers.

“I didn’t think I was going to get picked to be honest. I didn’t think I was a real candidate but I got picked,” Keith shared with E! News exclusively. “It gives me goose bumps to think of the day before and the day of my wedding. I couldn’t sleep the night before.”

Kristine added, “I was so scared. I remember being scared. But I made the commitment and I didn’t want to run. I still get butterflies thinking about it. It felt like everything was going wrong that day.”

Between rainy skies, a wedding dress sized a bit too big and a garter out of place, there were plenty of signs that this couldn’t be a happily ever after. But three seasons later and this couple is proof that Married at First Sight really works.