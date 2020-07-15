Maggie Q: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Prepare to feel inspired.

We’ve been watching Maggie Q kick ass for years in hit movies and TV, from Mission: Impossible III to her starring role on The CW’s underrated Nikita and, most recently, Netflix’s Designated Survivor, so it makes sense that her at-home self-care practice is just as aspirational.

In this week’s installment of E’s Wellness Wednesday series, the founder of Qeep Up, an environmentalist movement and sustainable activewear line that uses 100 percent recycled plastic from the oceans, is revealing her favorite way to break a sweat, her go-to snack and recipe, and who she turns to for positivity and inspiration when she needs a lift.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

The Four Agreements. Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take anything personally. Don’t make assumptions. Try your best. This just makes your life easier on any level. It gives you a moral and ethical compass on how you put yourself out there in the world. I think we need to stop hurting one another, but we also need to stop being hurt by people. They are where they are. If it doesn’t suit you… walk away.