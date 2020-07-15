Madonna’s ‘family reunion’ with ex Guy Ritchie at art gallery

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie put their rocky past behind them as they reunited in London earlier this month.

The pair have rarely been pictured together since their famously bitter 2008 divorce, so the Madame X singer, 61, stunned onlookers when she and her film director ex, 51 – who didn’t appear to be following social distancing guidelines – were spotted mingling outside the Tanya Baxter Gallery on London’s King’s Road.

The former couple were accompanied by their partners at the event, with Madonna toyboy boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 25, while Guy was joined by wife Jacqui Ainsley, 38.

In good company: Madonna and her ex Guy Ritchie enjoyed a reunion at an art gallery in London earlier this month (pictured far left with toyboy Ahlamalik Williams, 25, centre, and son Rocco, 19, second from right)

Madonna and Guy have rarely been seen together since their eight-year marriage came to an end, but the pair have continued to co-parent their two children, Rocco, 19, and David, 14 – both of whom also attended the gallery event.

The group didn’t appear to stick to the government’s social distancing rules as they congregated closely outside without face masks, two months after the Hung Up singer claimed she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail that writer Guy looked ‘strained’ when the Like A Prayer hitmaker arrived. It’s not known whether they exchanged pleasantries but the meeting would only have been fleeting, as Madonna left after just half an hour.

The family had been at the gallery to see an exhibition by young artist Rhed who is a new favourite among the wealthy art elite.

Guy married Madonna at Skibo Castle in Scotland in December 2002. The pair filed for divorce in October 2008, citing irreconcilable differences and the bitter split played out publicly.

Cheery: The film director, 51, (pictured far right catching up with his adopted son David Banda, 14, far left) showed up to the event with his wife Jacqui Ainsley (centre), 38, and son Rocco

Looking good: The former couple’s style savvy son maintained his signature vintage fashion in baggy pink co-ords and a cream blazer (pictured with a pal)

Following their split, Madonna reportedly paid a settlement between £60 million and £73 million, which included giving up her £12 million country mansion in Wiltshire.

In 2016, Madonna lost a custody battle over their eldest son Rocco after he said he wanted to stay with his father.

Madonna and Guy have had a famously strained relationship, and amid their war of words, Madonna branded Guy ’emotionally retarded’, while Guy claimed the singer was too interested in chasing fame.

Family affair: The pop icon, 61, arrived at the event with dancer Ahlamalik and adopted kids David and Mercy (pictured centre), also 14

Break-up: The former couple have rarely been seen together since their eight-year marriage came to an end in late 2008 (pictured in May 2008)

The Mirror reported that Guy had told a friend ‘I’m afraid the laughs in our life together were long gone.’

The source continued: ‘He said to friends all he wanted was an ordinary family life, but Madonna preferred the trappings of a celebrity lifestyle, scuppering the idea they could ever live as a normal couple.

‘She’s obsessed with her own public image, obsessed with being seen as some kind of global soothsayer.’

Guy has moved on and has been in a relationship with model Jacqui since 2010, with the couple tying the knot in their country estate in July 2015. They share three children: Rafael, eight, Rivka, seven, and Levi, six.

Rare sighting: The media personality’s partner of under one year (far left) towered over her as they watched the festivities unfold before heading home

Brief: It’s not known whether Madonna and Guy exchanged pleasantries but if they did, it would have been a short catch-up as she left after half an hour (pictured left hopping into a black car)

On cloud nine: Guy’s lookalike son Rocco (left) couldn’t contain his delight as he engaged in a lively conversation with a pal, while Guy greeted an attendee (right)

Meanwhile, Madonna has been linked to many men since divorcing Guy, including Portuguese model Kevin Sampaio, Dutch choreographer Timor Steffens, and French dancer Brahim Zaibat.

She is now in a relationship with dancer Ahlamalik, the son of a US military veteran and dreams of ‘changing the world through art’, with the pair first seen together in December.

Since becoming a professional dancer, Ahlamalik has toured the world with Madonna, travelling around Europe, America and east Asia to perform on her roadshow.

The songwriter has a total of six kids; Lourdes Leon, 23, with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco and David with Guy, as well as her other adopted kids Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, seven.

Together again: Aladdin director Guy and the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress caught up with David (centre) after some apart (Mercy pictured third from left)

Merry: Blonde beauty Jacqui (centre) beamed from ear-to-ear as a chirpy David (left) appeared to crack a series of jokes

Lovely to see you: Hatfield native Guy (far right) put on an animated display as he relished in some quality with his child (centre)

Just the two of us: At one point, the duo appeared to tap into full concentration mode as they looked at something on David’s phone

Following in his footsteps: The boys looked sharp in their smart suits for the outing

Last year, Madonna and Guy had a mystery legal blow up right before Christmas, which was rumoured to involve their children.

.com revealed Guy filed a motion in their divorce case asking for the ‘enforcement or execution of a judgment or order’.

The timing of the motion – which was filed on December 23 – suggested that there was a disagreement over where some of Madonna’s six children should spend Christmas.

Instagram’s posted by the singer over the festive period revealed that she spent Christmas in the Maldives with five of her boyfriend and children Lourdes, Estere, Stelle, Mercy James, and David, but not Rocco.

Vibrant: Mercy – who Madonna adopted in 2009 – was dressed in a red dress for the gathering

Close: The producer has been in a relationship with model Jacqui for 10 years, and the couple share three children: Rafael, eight, Rivka, seven, and Levi, six (pictured together in 2019)

Madonna’s brood includes four adopted children.

In 2006, Madonna adopted David from the Home of Hope in Malawi as he battled pneumonia and malaria.

The award-winning songwriter previously admitted she struggled with the criticism she faced when adopting the little boy she was trying to save.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said: ‘In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Wait a minute. I’m trying to save somebody’s life. Why are you all s****ing on me right now?’ I did everything by the book.’

David is a keen footballer and in August 2017, Madonna moved to Lisbon after David joined the Benfica football team youth academy.

Madonna adopted Mercy three years later, before choosing to legally care for twins Estere and and Stella in 2017.

Fun in the sun: The businesswoman was first seen with dancer Ahlamalik in December, and the couple even enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives to ring in the new year (pictured)