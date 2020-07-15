Lil Baby Says Lil Marlo’s Death ‘Hit Me Hard,’ Denies He’s the Real Target in Shooting

Instagram

The ‘Drip Too Hard’ spitter laughs off speculation that the hit was meant for him before he posts a lengthy statement on his Instagram account mourning the passing of his close friend.

Lil Baby is mourning the death of fellow rapper Lil Marlo. Taking to his Instagram account to post a heartbreaking tribute on Tuesday, July 14, he remembered his close friend who died on Saturday, July 11 after his car got shot at on an Atlanta highway.

“Dam Thug !!” he began his lengthy statement, along with a picture of him and Lil Marlo dancing together. Expressing his grief, he admitted, “Ain cried in like 8 yrs !! I thought I couldn’t no more … this one hit me hard.”

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, suggested that Lil Marlo shooting was gang-related stuff, sharing, “You kno what come with this s**t that’s why I battle myself with straddling the fence !! It’s like don’t to much good come out this street s**t few n***as get away but you don’t hear about them that often !! Streets a stepping stool to the next level !! I say that to say I’m fucced up bout Yung ru but at the same time I’m so familiar with this s**t I find myself numb!!”

“Marlo was a gangster an sometimes death comes with that,” he added, before warning those who want to follow in his footsteps, “I want all the people who look up to me or even admire what I’m doing to understand an kno what come with this ‘gangster s**t’ if that’s how you living … s**t hurts bad …”

He went on remembering his conversations with the late rapper, writing, “I just talked to you right before this s**t happen I can’t never forget the times we had I just hate this s**t went all bad .. luv ya 4eva thug !!”

<br />

Lil Marlo was found dead in his car near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass at 11:30 P.M. on Saturday. Police believe the 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was traveling south on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta when he was shot.

Following news of the tragic passing, DJ Akademiks reported there’s a growing speculation that Lil Marlo’s pal Lil Baby was the real target in the shooting. “Sources are saying Atlanta Police revealed an alleged $50,000 hit that killed Marlo this weekend was actually targeted to kill Lil Baby instead,” wrote the entertainment news blogger.

Lil Baby laughed at speculation that Lil Marlo Shooting was meant for him.

Lil Baby later appeared to deny the reports as commenting below the post with multiple face with tears of joy emojis. He latter added, “Like come on bro … certain ain’t to be posted.”