Lawsuits filed Tuesday accuse Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft of training facial recognition tools with photos of people without consent, violating Illinois law (Steven Musil/CNET)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Steven Musil / CNET:

Lawsuits filed Tuesday accuse Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft of training facial recognition tools with photos of people without consent, violating Illinois law  —  The plaintiffs allege that the tech giants used people’s pictures obtained without permission to train their technologies.

