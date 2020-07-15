Lawsuits filed Tuesday accuse Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft of training facial recognition tools with photos of people without consent, violating Illinois law (Steven Musil/CNET)

Steven Musil / CNET:
Lawsuits filed Tuesday accuse Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft of training facial recognition tools with photos of people without consent, violating Illinois law — The plaintiffs allege that the tech giants used people’s pictures obtained without permission to train their technologies.
