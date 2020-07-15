Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Down in Tears in Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera

Earlier this week, Chenoweth posted a photo of Rivera and her son together, writing, “Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you.”

In her Instagram Story video, Chenoweth referenced a video of Rivera and Josey singing, writing, “Seeing her singing with her baby really gets me.” The star also told her social media followers that her close friend recently passed away.

“My friend John Sawyer passed away on Mother’s Day, my longest and oldest friend,” Chenoweth shared. “And I thought maybe John was up in heaven with her preparing the way. Anyway, I just want to tell you all not to lose hope, it’s going to be OK. And if you need to have a big cry like I’m doing right now, then do it. Do it.”

You can see Chenoweth’s video message above.