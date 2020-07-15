Kristen Doute Speaks Out in First Interview Since Vanderpump Rules Firing

When asked about the biggest lesson she’s learned, Doute said she discovered she has “so much to learn.”

“I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about, like, unconscious bias, learning about anti-racism, learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and, you know, putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think is so important for everyone to do,” she said. “So, those are just some of the things I started to learn about and using the power of my voice and again really just f–king listening and talking to all my Black friends, and asking their opinions, and going to protests, and kneeling, and watching TED Talks, and thank God for social media, when I happened to jump back on it when I’m not freaking out, and all the resources that people are sharing I think are so so important.”

She then said she doesn’t “think that a lot of people,” including herself, “realized there were those resources out there to help” drive change.

“It’s very easy to say, ‘Put in the work’ and then go, ‘I want to put in the work. But what does the work look like? What do I do?'” she said. “Those resources are available to you. You just have to put in the time to read, listen, and learn.”

Doute then added, “I would be lying if I said, like, it wasn’t hard to lose my job and essentially sort of lose everything that I’d worked for. I would be totally lying and bulls–tting you guys if I just said: ‘Oh no, I know I’m bigger than that and blah blah blah.’ It was really f–ing hard, but again, like, the world is bigger than I am. I can do better; I can be better; I can gain the respect of people back by showing, by action.”

To listen to the full interview, check out Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

