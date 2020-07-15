Katy Perry Nervous About Pain During Childbirth

Instagram

The ‘Fireworks’ hitmaker says she is ‘ready’ to give birth to her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom but she admits to getting nervous about the pain during the imminent labor.

Katy Perry is “ready” to welcome her first child into the world, even though she’s feeling slightly nervous about the pain involved in the birthing process.

The “Roar” singer is expecting a baby girl with fiance Orlando Bloom and opened up about how she’s preparing for the big day – believed to be next month (Aug20) – during an interview on Britain’s “The One Show” on Tuesday night (14Jul20).

Asked if she was feeling worried about the prospect of childbirth, Katy replied, “I think I’ll feel more nervous when the baby comes out, in terms of the pain scale. I’m ready, not afraid, I’ve helped deliver my sister’s babies in the living room, in a tub, on her bed, filming it.”

She also praised Orlando for being “helpful and supportive – especially in this last stretch.”

Since Katy first made an appearance on the music scene, the world has changed dramatically – with social media and cancel culture being particularly prevalent these days.

And bringing a baby into that kind of world is somewhat daunting for the 35-year-old.

“For instance, if I spell the word ‘you’re’ wrong, wooo I’m over, that day is over. It’s intense, it’s a blessing and curse,” she sighed. “I stopped drinking and tweeting together in 2014. I’m very conscious about what I put out in the world, I’m a light worker and I want to work in the positive and contribute to the betterment of society.”

“Social media is hard but everything starts at home, parents, boundaries and respect. You can’t point the figure on the outside.”