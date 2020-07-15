Karen O Grateful to Be Able to Aid Black Trans Community Through Limited Wine Line

Instagram

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman teams up with bosses at Napa Valley winery Ashes & Diamonds in California for the special collection that will benefit The Okra Project.

–

Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O has launched a limited edition wine collection to aid members of the black trans community.

The singer/songwriter has teamed up with bosses at Napa Valley winery Ashes & Diamonds in California for the line, which features 18 “uniquely individual, hand-painted magnum Rose bottles”.

Proceeds from sales will benefit The Okra Project, an organisation which provides food services to black trans people.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support The Okra Project… and thankful for Ashes & Diamonds,” Karen O said in a statement. “This little project fed the soul in these troubled times.”

<br />

The products are now available online at https://ashesdiamonds.com/shop#karen-o-rose.