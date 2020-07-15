Kanye West Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the US presidential race, less than two weeks after announcing that he would run.

According to Intelligencer, a member of West’s campaign team, Steve Kramer, confirmed the news.

“He’s out,” Kramer told the outlet. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,” Kramer said.

Following West’s announcement, sources behind the scenes claimed that the rapper was suffering another bipolar episode.

“Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week.

“It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried. The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time,” the source added.

Kanye recently announced that he would be running for president despite missing several FEC deadlines. Speaking to Forbes, he told them that he was running under the “Birthday Party” and that he wanted to model his administration after Wakanda — the African land featured in Marvels Black Panther movie.