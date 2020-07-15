Kanye West Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the US presidential race, less than two weeks after announcing that he would run.

According to Intelligencer, a member of West’s campaign team, Steve Kramer, confirmed the news.

 “He’s out,” Kramer told the outlet. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,” Kramer said.

Following West’s announcement, sources behind the scenes claimed that the rapper was suffering another bipolar episode.

