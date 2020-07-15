Justin Sun Offers $1 Million Bounty in Exchange for Twitter Hackers By Cointelegraph

Justin Sun Offers $1 Million Bounty in Exchange for Twitter Hackers
After a massive number of Twitter accounts were hacked on July 15, one of the affected, Tron founder Justin Sun, put a bounty on the heads of those responsible.
Tron’s founder will give $1 million to the person or persons responsible for tracking down the hackers and providing pertinent data on the situation, Sun, CEO of BitTorrent and Founder of TRON told, Cointelegraph.
