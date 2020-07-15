Join Us as We Discuss the Ongoing Twitter Hack By Cointelegraph

A large-scale Twitter attack has taken over the accounts of some of the most powerful verified accounts in the world including: Joe Biden, Elon Musk, George Wallace, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg, Barack Obama, and Jeff Bezos. Business accounts from Uber (NYSE:), Twitter Support, Coindesk and many others were likewise affected.

