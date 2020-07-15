Johnny Depp’s Ex-Aide Admits to Finding the Star’s ‘Severed Fingertip’ After Amber Heard Fight

WENN

The estate manager who previously worked for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor claims he found the star’s ‘severed fingertip’ following his altercation with then-wife.

Johnny Depp‘s former estate manager found a piece of the star’s finger following an argument with his ex-wife Amber Heard in Australia, the employee told Britain’s High Court on Wednesday (15Jul20).

Ben King, who worked for the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor in Australia, London, and Canada between 2014 and 2016, was called as witness the libel trial against U.K. newspaper The Sun.

The 57-year-old actor is suing bosses at News Group Newspapers, over a story published in he Sun in 2018, when he was branded a “wife beater.” It’s alleged that he was violent towards Heard on 14 occasions, accusations he denies.

In court in London, King detailed how he found the tip of Depp’s finger while cleaning up after an argument between the star and his ex.

“It was mentioned that it may be somewhere and when I was clearing up I found it,” he said, according to Sky News, revealing it was found near a bar area in the rented house the couple were staying in while Depp shot the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

Depp claims he sustained the injury as Heard struck him with a vodka bottle, while the “Aquaman” star says he hurt himself by smashing a phone against a wall, while she was not present.

The Sun’s lawyer Sasha Wass said King was “not qualified… to say where the injury took place or how the injury took place, you are not a pathologist,” but he replied, “I’m not a pathologist… I know what I saw when I arrived at the house.”

King also claimed that on a flight back to Los Angeles from Australia, Heard asked him, “Have you ever been so angry with someone that you just lost it?”

Outlining the exchange, he added, “I replied that that had never happened to me. She seemed incredulous and asked again, ‘you have never been so angry with someone that you just lost it?’ ”

“Again, I answered that I had not and Ms Heard did not continue on this topic. This question seemed alarming to me, given the severity of the damage I had earlier witnessed at the house and the apparent serious injury to Mr Depp’s finger.”

King also said Depp was teetotal when he hired him and was “surprised” when the couple brought “a relatively large number of cases of wine” to a house in London, stating that during a stay in London in October 2014, he believed Heard “would regularly drink at least one or two bottles (of wine) a night.” King added he did not know if Depp was clean from drugs as it was not his business.

The assistant also told the court that Heard was the “antagoniser” in the relationship and spent time “goading” Depp into rows during which they argued “like schoolchildren.”

The trial continues, with Depp’s ex Winona Ryder also expected to give evidence on Wednesday.