Jennifer Grey Takes the Plunge to Do New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Movie

WENN

Amid her separation from Clark Gregg, the actress best known for her portrayal of Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is returning to star and executive producer a new take of her 1987 film.

Jennifer Grey is returning to her most famous role as the star and executive producer of a possible new “Dirty Dancing” movie.

Studio bosses at Lionsgate are keeping the plot and details of the project close to their chests, but they are not denying the film will be a new take on the beloved 1987 movie, in which Grey played an awkward, naive teenager looking for love during a summer vacation camp.

The original also starred Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny Castle.

A sequel, “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” – starring Diego Luna, January Jones, John Slattery and Sela Ward – was released in 2004.

Grey’s involvement in the new film, first reported by , comes amid the actress’ separation from actor Clark Gregg – her husband of almost 20 years.

They each took to Instagram on 3 July to share a joint statement on their break-up, revealing they quietly split earlier this year and are now planning to divorce.