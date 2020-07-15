Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and other stars get restless before the big reveal



The film theatres have been shut for almost four months now and therefore the release of most of the films have shifted to the OTT platforms. Today Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and more took to social media to post different videos that showcased them waiting for a big reveal. While Janhvi was giving adorable expressions, Aditya posted a video asking Netflix to reveal the details soon.

Well, you must be wondering what the fuss is all about. Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu titled Ludo and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl are both gearing up for an OTT release and the confirmed release date of both the film will be out tomorrow including the names of the other projects that’ll release on the same platform in the coming months.

Keep watching this space for more updates. Check out all the videos below…























