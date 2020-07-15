Jana Kramer ‘Exhausted’ as She Struggles to Deal With Son’s Sleep Regression

Instagram

The ‘Why Ya Wanna’ singer is in desperate need of ‘the mom support’ as she’s struggling to deal with her 19-month-old son Jace as he’s having nighttime issues.

Jana Kramer shared a tearful selfie on Instagram on Sunday (12Jul20) as the “exhausted” star struggled to cope with her son’s sleep regression.

The country singer and actress shares Jace, 19 months, and four-year-old daughter Jolie with husband Mike Caussin, and took to the social media site to seek advice and support from her peers as she revealed she has been left heartbroken by her little boy’s nighttime issues.

“This is motherhood,” she wrote alongside the selfie, which showed her with a tear-strewn face. “Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you’re exhausted too. I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it’s literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it’s the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now).”

“His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey (comforter) and wubs (pacifier) out of the crib. I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game. I’ve been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this. #motherhood please please mommas tell me it’ll be better soon?! And any tips?!? Also I only share this because I need the mom support.”

She quickly received messages of support from her other mum friends, including fellow country singer Jesse James Decker, a mother of three, who wrote, “It’s ok to take a moment and just cry. We all in this together.”