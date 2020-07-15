Jana Kramer Auditioning for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

WENN

The ‘One Tree Hill’ alum reveals she and husband Michael Caussin have auditioned to join Bravo’s reality TV show ‘The Real Housewives’ because they’re ‘weren’t doing anything else.’

Jana Kramer auditioned for a regular role on reality TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“.

The actress-turned-country music star revealed on an episode of her podcast, “Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin“, that she has auditioned to join the cast the show.

In a chat with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Joe and Melissa Gorga about filming during the coronavirus, she revealed, “I was going to say something, but I wasn’t sure if I could say it.”

“We might have auditioned for a certain ‘Housewives’ thing, but we haven’t heard back yet.”

Despite the audition, Kramer said she’s a bit apprehensive of joining the cast, admitting, “I would be so afraid that we’d be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day.”

“You’ll be so cute and loved and real,” Melissa responded as the former “One Tree Hill” star confessed she auditioned because she and Mike “weren’t doing anything else” while in lockdown.

“We haven’t heard anything, so I’m like maybe we were just boring people,” Jana laughed.

Despite the pair living in Nashville, Tennessee, both Jana and Mike insisted they were happy to relocate if cast on the show, with Mike explaining they had lived in the area before they moved.

“Teddi (Mellencamp) is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I’m sure it’s not going any further,” Jana confessed, despite saying the audition in May “went good,” “I get hated on a lot because I’m very sarcastic. I wouldn’t want to filter myself too much… I have a hard time with criticism and I don’t know how I could handle that.”