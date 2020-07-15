Jan Oblak: Aletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone ‘not surprised’ by reported Chelsea interest | Football News





Jan Oblak interesting Chelsea “does not surprise” Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who hopes the goalkeeper will stay at the club.

Newspaper reports in England and in Spain have linked the Slovenia international to Stamford Bridge and there are claims Kepa Arrizabalaga could be part of a swap deal.

Oblak, who has been a big success since he joined the club from Benfica in 2014, signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid until 2023 last year.

The 27-year-old has been named the best La Liga goalkeeper the last four seasons in a row.

Simeone said: “I am not very surprised because every year at the end of the season all our most important players are under the radar of the most important teams of the world.

“I think it is normal they are always looking for the best players as we have many in our team.

“In previous seasons, some players left the club and others remained, but I think it is logical a player like Oblak is wanted by many teams.

“He is our captain and a very important player in the last few years. I hope he can continue with us because he is very important for Atletico Madrid. “