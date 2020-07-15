‘It’s an Amazing Feeling:’ Statue of Black Protester Replaces Slave Trader

It’s an amazing feeling. It’s really exciting. But obviously, we can’t forget as to why that statue was there and what it represents. For me, getting on that plinth you know, I raised my fist and I raised my fists to give power back to the people, back to the slaves who died at the hands of Colston. I gave power to George, George Floyd. And you know, and for other Black people who have faced injustices for being Black you know. So that’s — and it really kind of captures that.