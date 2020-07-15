new video loaded: ‘It’s an Amazing Feeling:’ Statue of Black Protester Replaces Slave Trader
‘It’s an Amazing Feeling:’ Statue of Black Protester Replaces Slave Trader
A statue of Jen Reid, who became a symbol of Bristol, England’s Black Lives Matter protest, replaced one of the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston.
It’s an amazing feeling. It’s really exciting. But obviously, we can’t forget as to why that statue was there and what it represents. For me, getting on that plinth you know, I raised my fist and I raised my fists to give power back to the people, back to the slaves who died at the hands of Colston. I gave power to George, George Floyd. And you know, and for other Black people who have faced injustices for being Black you know. So that’s — and it really kind of captures that.
