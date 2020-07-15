Influencer Lindsey Harrod Explains How She’s Spreading Joy and “Sanity” With Her Daily Live Workouts

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

And that variety is the spice of life approach shows up in her sessions as well. “I try to make it feel Pilates-inspired, I still make it feel like strength training and HIIT, so you are getting your cardio in,” she says. “Really just trying to do my best to infuse a little bit of everything to each workout.”

Her chief goal, however, is to keep the exercise approachable. “I really try to make fitness something that people enjoy and look forward to and not something that they dread,” she explains of her upbeat, energetic style. “I try to incorporate moves that are challenging but still make you feel accomplished, not to where you are feeling defeated like ‘Oh my gosh I can’t do this.'”

As a result, she’s constantly hearing from the formerly gym-adverse who have discovered her sessions while at home. “I’ve actually had so many people reaching out saying, ‘This is the first time in my life that I’m ever experiencing being consistent with working out'” she shares.